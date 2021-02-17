Fluctuations in the structure of RF reserves currently reflect short-term investment ideas that have nothing to do with politics. Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Global Markets, told Izvestia about this on Wednesday, February 17.

“Fluctuations in the structure of Russia’s reserves of late reflect the short-term investment ideas that the authorities have. They have nothing to do with politics: the volume of investments in itself remains extremely small compared to what it was 5-10 years ago, when it reached $ 100 billion or more, ”he said, commenting on the increase in Russian investments in US government securities.

Tikhomirov also stressed that the share of today’s Russian investments in US securities is no more than 1% of the total reserves of the Central Bank and the National Wealth Fund (NWF).

At the same time, the expert pointed out that this instrument is attractive for its reliability and liquidity, since if necessary it is easy to sell it if you need cash.

On the eve of the US Treasury Department published data according to which Russia in December 2020 increased the volume of investments in US government securities by more than $ 1 billion.

It was noted that in November last year this figure was at the level of $ 4.9 billion, but in December the volume of Russian investments in US government securities increased to $ 6.011 billion. At the same time, $ 1.2 billion was invested in long-term bonds, and the remaining $ 4.8 billion – in short-term.

In February 2020, it was reported that in December 2019 Russia reduced investments in US government securities by $ 1.517 billion – from $ 11.491 billion to $ 9.974 billion.At that time, the share of short-term bonds accounted for about $ 5.7 billion, long-term securities – $ 4. 27 billion