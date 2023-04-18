The liberation of the entire territory of Artemovsk is nearing completion, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia, commenting on the hostilities in the city.

“Ukrainian defense shrinks like shagreen leather. The reinforcements they send are destroyed. Ukrainian forces are losing a battalion a day. In the near future, the city will be liberated. There are still high-rise buildings occupied by VFU, but I think they will cope with them, ”he told Izvestia.

According to the expert, the liberation of Artemovsk will give the Russian units several options for further offensive. The fact is that the city is located at a crossroads – from it opens the way to Seversk, Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka.

A possible Ukrainian counter-offensive, if it starts, is unlikely to be in the Artemovsk area, he believes.

“Everything goes to the fact that they still try to attack. But they are waiting, along with the “Leopards”, “Challengers”. There will be a lot of work. If the Ukrainian forces go to de-blockade Artemovka, they will be met. But it seems to me that they will make efforts in the Zaporozhye direction, they will try to go across the steppe, ”Dandykin believes.

On April 17, at least 455 people and 23 units of military equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, were lost in the special operation zone in all strategic directions of the Ukrainian Federal University, the Ministry of Defense reported.

In Artemovsk, on April 17, Russian assault detachments captured two quarters in the north-west and in the central part of the city.

