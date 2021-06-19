Spam calls most often begin to come to people who leave their phone numbers on websites or in questionnaires, as well as on message boards on the Internet. The founder of the Involta company Alex Kontsov told about it.

In addition, according to the expert, sometimes a person, for example, may think that he is contacting a developer for advice on purchasing real estate, although in fact he is communicating with a call center operator who cooperates with different companies. As a result, the subscriber’s phone number appears in the general database, transmits “RIA News”…

Kontsov added that there are also services for determining the number of a visitor on the site. Data for them is supplied by various kinds of Data management platform (DMP), which make it possible to find out not only the user’s contact information, but also information about his purchases through payment systems, which is correlated with open data presented in social networks, after which they transfer the information to the customer.

“Many will remember the case when Roskomnadzor blocked the Telegram channel, in which it was possible to find out not only the name, but also the numbers of the cars, social networks by the phone number. This is an example of illegal use and data aggregation. It is difficult to find out exactly how the advertiser knows the phone number, ”the expert said.

To protect against intrusive telephone advertisements, Kontsov advises using protection applications that track the number from which a call comes in through common databases. If it is there, an unwanted call message appears on the screen.

Earlier in June, Arseniy Shcheltsin, CEO of ANO Digital Platforms, told how to get rid of unwanted advertisements that smartphone users receive. According to the expert, when a person receives calls and messages from companies whose services he is not interested in, he should respond with a request to unsubscribe him from this mailing list. If this information does not reach the organization, you should file a complaint with the Federal Antimonopoly Service.