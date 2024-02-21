The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange on February 21 exceeded 100 rubles for the first time since January. Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov told Izvestia that the rise in the euro exchange rate to 100 rubles occurred against the backdrop of a decline in world oil prices.

“During yesterday’s trading, Brent oil fell in price by 0.74% to $82.96 per barrel, and quotes of the Russian Urals decreased by 0.86% to $71.18 per barrel. At the same time, the euro rose by more than 0.5% against the dollar and showed moderate growth against a basket of six major world reserve currencies,” the expert said.

In addition, according to him, an additional factor in the depreciation of the ruble was the tightening of US sanctions, which made it difficult for exporters to make payments to foreign partners. Also, investor expectations regarding news about new sanctions from the United States of America and the European Union influence the volatility of the foreign exchange market, Shatov added.

“The negative impact for the ruble is also associated with the persistence of an imbalance in the parameters of supply and demand for the currency and the reflection of the previous wave of falling oil prices, as well as a significant increase in trade transactions with China. In addition, the very fact that the euro has overcome the psychological threshold of 100 rubles will, to a certain extent, intensify the demand for the European currency,” he noted.

At the same time, the expert said that the tax period starting next week could provide local support to the ruble.

“At the end of the month, the euro exchange rate will most likely not grow so quickly, and the ruble will win back some of its positions thanks to the tax period. Most likely, the fluctuation range will be 99–100 rubles per euro. In the long term, the devaluation of the national currency against the euro will continue and closer to summer, the euro can confidently cross the 100 ruble mark, but everything will depend on the general economic situation in the country,” Shatov concluded.

Earlier, on February 1, economist and former senior vice president of Otkritie Bank Konstantin Tserazov suggested that the ruble exchange rate could weaken in 2024 if the decree on the mandatory sale of part of foreign currency earnings by exporters is not extended.