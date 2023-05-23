Supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to China grew against the backdrop of a “cooling” of the European market. Kirill Rodionov, an expert at the Institute for the Development of Technologies in the Fuel and Energy Complex, told Izvestia about this on May 22.

“The beginning of this year passed under the sign of the “cooling” of the European market. Gas imports to the EU in the first four months decreased by 20% (by 25.5 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2022, according to the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators,” he said.

One of the factors behind the reduction was the reduction in the volume of gas used in the electric power industry. In the first quarter of 2023, electricity generation at gas-fired thermal power plants in the European Union decreased by 17% year-on-year.

“Declining demand in Europe has led to an increase in the availability of LNG for consumers from other regions of the world. For example, China increased LNG imports by 1.7% in the first four months, to 21.2 million tons in annual terms. At the same time, LNG supplies from Russia increased by 50%, to 2.1 million tons,” the expert noted.

According to him, in terms of supplies to China, Russia ranked fourth, second only to Australia (6.8 million tons), Qatar (5.8 million tons) and Malaysia (2.2 million tons). Imports of Russian oil to China also increased.

“Supplies in the first four months increased by 27%, to 32.4 million tons. In terms of the absolute volume of oil supplies to China, Russia took first place, ahead of Saudi Arabia (31.3 million tons), Iraq (20.4 million tons) and all other suppliers,” Rodionov said.

Earlier, on May 16, it became known that Russia became the largest exporter of oil to India in the 2022/23 financial year. During this period, Moscow supplied New Delhi with 50.84 million tons of oil. At the same time, due to the price ceiling of $60 per barrel, the cost of Russian oil was lower than oil from Iraq.

On May 10, the interim head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia, Ruslan Davydov, said that Western anti-Russian sanctions did not greatly affect the volume of exports from Russia, with the exception of oil and gas.

Prior to this, on March 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil supplies from Russia to India in 2022 increased by 22 times. In addition, supplies to China increased.