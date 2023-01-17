Natural gas prices in Europe fell to their lowest level since September 2021 and fell below $600 per thousand cubic meters on January 17. m, but in the end they began to rise again, adding 4.6%, Yaroslav Ostrovsky, a specialist in the department of strategic research at Total Research, told Izvestia.

According to him, price fluctuations are facilitated by a short wave of cold and reduced supply from Norway.

On the eve of benchmark futures fell by 15%, bringing the decline this year to 27%, the expert said.

“High inventories in China are forcing importers to divert February and March deliveries to Europe. Gas storage facilities across Europe have hovered at around 82% capacity over the past few weeks, up from 50% a year ago and well above the five-year seasonal norm of 70% as an unusually warm winter helped reduce heat demand and growth in renewable capacity boosted supplies.” Ostrovsky explained.

He also noted that Europe was the largest buyer in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market in 2022, with the European Union (EU) accounting for 24% of global LNG imports.

“While the worst seems to be behind us for now, the outlook for 2023 remains challenging. Europe was lucky with the weather, but the supply is still dependent on geopolitical events. Gas prices may have fallen, but they are still almost double the five-year average at this time of year,” the specialist said.

The expert clarified that everything can change at any time. For example, a quick recovery in China’s economy could increase consumption and increase competition for supplies, especially if the cold comes.

Ostrovsky pointed out that other Asian countries such as India and Thailand are also returning to the LNG market to take advantage of lower prices.

“Warm weather, savings in consumption, the availability of liquefied gas, stable wind generation will continue to reduce the cost of gas. But the loss of any of these factors and the recovery of China’s economic activity will cause an instant increase in the cost of blue fuel,” he concluded.

Earlier, on January 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on economic issues said that Russian gas producers and exporters have earned good profits over the past two years due to increased world gas prices against the backdrop of sanctions.

On January 8, Andrey Maslov, an analyst at FG Finam, gave a forecast according to which in 2023 gas prices at the Dutch TTF could be in the range of about $1.2–1.8 thousand per 1 thousand cubic meters. m.