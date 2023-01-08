Thailand is returning covid restrictions from January 9, it will be possible to enter the country subject to a number of conditions, Artur Muradyan, vice president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) for outbound tourism, told Izvestia.

The aviation authorities of Thailand have sent out a demand that, starting from January 9, flights to the country will be allowed with a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 or confirmation that a person has been ill with it, Artur Muradyan told Izvestia.

“Sputnik V and Light are suitable as a drug. Nevertheless, the vaccination certificate must be up-to-date, that is, it must be displayed on the State Services as valid,” the ATOR Vice President emphasized.

The validity of the vaccination certificate in Russia is one year. Also, the traveler will have the opportunity to do a PCR test upon arrival in Thailand. But, unlike in the UAE, you will most likely have to pay for this analysis out of your own pocket, he added.

“An open question remains how certificates of a past illness will be accepted. Legally, such a certificate is not a confirmation from the State Services. At the same time, there is a high probability that the Thais will accept any such document in order to keep the tourist flow,” Artur Muradyan concluded.

