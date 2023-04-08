Immunologist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov, in an interview with Izvestia on April 8, assessed the possibility of infection of the fetus from the mother with COVID-19 during fetal development.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that US scientists identified two cases of brain damage in newborns due to their mothers having had COVID-19 during pregnancy.

The specialist stressed that such cases had not been recorded before. Moreover, scientists insisted on the impossibility of such a scenario.

“Infection may have been during the passage of the child through the birth canal – this is possible. In addition, what is more important, when a mother falls ill, for example, in the second or third trimester (by the way, there is more danger there, unlike other infections, it is in the late trimester), then the trophic tissue of the fetus, that is, nutrition, can really be disrupted due to the fact that vascular disorders occur, ”Kryuchkov emphasized.

He drew attention to the fact that in the case of infection of the mother with an infection, the chance of premature birth, as well as the death of the fetus, increases. However, this does not happen because the child has an infection, but because of conditions in the mother’s body that do not contribute to the birth of a healthy baby.

This fact is known and characteristic of the flu, including, the expert added.

As NBC reported on April 7, both babies had severe developmental delays and suffered from seizures. One child died at the age of 13 months. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was in his brain, an autopsy showed, which is typical for direct infection.

At the same time, the test for coronavirus in children showed a negative result, but there were many antibodies to COVID-19 in their blood.

An outbreak of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread to other countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.