The Russian economy has proved resilient to Western sanctions and its collapse is unlikely. This opinion was expressed on July 25 by Kerim Gian Kavakla, Associate Professor at Bocconi University in Italy, in an article for the publication Daily Sabah.

The reasons why Western sanctions failed to achieve the goal of destabilizing the Russian economy, Kavakla considers the remaining international trade relations with China, India and Saudi Arabia, which did not join the Western sanctions. In addition, he recalled that the policy of sanctions of the West, in principle, showed its ineffectiveness, citing Cuba and Iran as an example.

“Russia is able to find new buyers for its oil and gas, and rising oil prices have helped it even more. Russia continues to earn on trade. I do not believe that the Russian economy is close to collapse,” the expert summed up.

On July 19, the Chinese edition of the Global Times pointed out the futility of the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation. According to analysts interviewed by the publication, the EU has realized the futility of anti-Russian sanctions, but under pressure from the United States and some countries of Central and Eastern Europe, countries are attempting to introduce new restrictions on Russia, which, nevertheless, will be rather symbolic.

On July 10, during a speech, the leader of the French National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, said during her speech that the European Union’s sanctions against Russia were completely ineffective. In addition, the politician stressed, they hit France more than Russia.

On July 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not develop in isolation from the rest of the world and is developing new solutions that will help it overcome anti-Russian sanctions. He stressed that Russia is deliberately denied access to high-tech products in order to hold back its development, but the country will not be at a loss.