Director of research in the field of human capital at the analytical center NAFI Lyudmila Spiridonova on the air of Radio 1 described the transition to a four-day working week in Russia.

According to her, based on the experience of European countries, the work week should take place more actively with the digitalization of business processes, when manual routine work is replaced by more efficient automated work and human forces and resources are freed.

The expert emphasized that the process of switching to a shortened week should proceed synchronously in this area. That is, labor productivity should increase due to the introduction of digitalization and new technologies. However, without this, the Russians will hardly be able to shorten the working week.

Spiridonova recalled that such innovations have already been in Russian history. Thus, citizens switched from a six-day working week to a five-day one. “We were switching from a nine-hour working day to an eight-hour working day. Nothing happened, and progress does not stand still, ”she said.

At the same time, many employers associate the introduction of a four-day working week with a decrease in the proportional level of wages, the expert noted. So, now they do not perceive the new regime as useful.

They again started talking about the transition to a four-day period, despite the fact that in October last year the State Duma criticized this idea. Mikhail Terentyev, deputy chairman of the committee on labor, social policy and veterans affairs, considered that this could cause difficulties in remuneration.

For the first time, the question of the four-day sittings was raised by Dmitry Medvedev, who was then the prime minister of Russia. In the summer of 2019, he pointed out that the transition should be accompanied by an increase in labor productivity while maintaining wages.