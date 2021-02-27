In Russia, there are no varieties of COVID-19 that would be fundamentally different in terms of the set of mutations from those that were discovered earlier. This was announced on February 27 by Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology (TsNIIE) of Rospotrebnadzor.

He noted that all mutations detected in the Russian Federation are neutral, therefore, so far they have no effect on the course of the epidemiological process.

“Fortunately, a fundamentally new type of coronavirus has not appeared in the Russian Federation, although the process of its spread is being monitored quite carefully,” Gorelova quotes Interfax…

Gorelov added that mutations of the coronavirus are normal, explained by an evolutionary property. The specialist clarified that the vaccines against coronavirus infection existing in the Russian Federation overlap the mutations that are now noted in the world.

“Considering the scale of the country and the distance, they are not yet consolidated and do not dominate, while they are not worth paying attention to, and even more so to change the composition of vaccines,” added the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology.

A day earlier, Sergey Voznesensky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the RUDN University, said that there is a risk of a British strain of coronavirus in Moscow, but immunity to other strains is able to protect against it. According to him, the likelihood that the British strain will cause COVID-19 in those who have already suffered from the disease “is not very high yet.”

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new strain is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor. Against this background, many countries, including Germany and Russia, have limited transport links with the United Kingdom, and anti-coronavirus measures have been tightened in the country itself.

