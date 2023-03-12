The spring-summer campaign carried out by the Russian Armed Forces as part of a special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass will be of decisive importance in the further conduct of the SVO in Ukraine. On March 12, a military observer, reserve colonel Gennady Alekhin, spoke about this.

In his opinion, the spring-summer military operations of the Russian troops will become a “hot phase” for determining the relationship between Russia and NATO.

“IN [ее] In the course of the course, the Americans will already understand whether they can stop our Russian offensive or they will have to, they will be forced to move to plan B, ”Alekhin told the portal Ura.ru.

At the same time, Plan B for the United States, the military expert clarified, will be to find ways to save the very statehood of Ukraine.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side has already begun preparations for this back-up plan. In particular, the Kyiv authorities are preparing two strike corps in Eastern Europe and on the territory of Ukraine itself, in order to later strike in the southeast near Melitopol.

On March 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kyiv had begun negotiations with Oslo on training missions for pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, during the meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the parties discussed additional steps to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Prior to that, on March 5, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that Kyiv had deployed about 3,500 soldiers trained in the UK in recent days to the city of Zaporozhye. He noted that the course of study was about three and a half to four weeks.

On March 2, Ukrainian General Viktor Nazarov said that approximately 50,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) had been trained in the West in accordance with NATO standards. According to him, the servicemen themselves can now conduct training for colleagues thanks to the created instructor training system.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

