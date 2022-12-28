European officials are inciting Tbilisi to one step or another, manipulating Georgia’s possible entry into the European Union (EU). This was announced on December 28 to Izvestiya by Denis Denisov, director of the Institute for Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflict Studies.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the Member of the European Parliament (EP) Jacek Sariusz-Wolski on Twitter that the EP would not approve Georgia’s application for EU membership if the ex-president of the republic Mikheil Saakashvili dies in custody.

“Both Georgia and the EU understand that in a number of areas Georgia does not comply with the key norms of the European community. Let’s be honest – Georgia has a rather weak economy for joining the EU. From the point of view of rhetoric, European officials often use this to persuade Georgia to take certain steps,” the political scientist said.

But no one has ever given Georgia real prospects, he added.

At the same time, Denisov stressed that one should not judge the position of the entire EP by the words of Sariush-Volsky. It is quite possible that the deputy “simply sympathizes with Saakashvili.”

Earlier in the day, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that his country had complied with all the EU recommendations in order to obtain the status of a candidate country for joining the Commonwealth.

Before that, on June 17, the European Commission refused to recommend Georgia to grant the status of a candidate for joining the European Union. The explanation stated that Tbilisi needed to carry out priority reforms to improve the functioning of the state. It is known that she will evaluate Georgia’s reforms to obtain the appropriate status no earlier than 2023.

Mikheil Saakashvili was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after his return to the country on the eve of local elections. A criminal case was opened against him for illegal border crossing.

The politician was also convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In addition, he is a defendant in the cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the Imedi television company.