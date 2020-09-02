Dmitry Bystrov, candidate of technical sciences, public catering specialist at MGUPP, expressed the opinion that the story of the eternal hamburger does not look like the truth, since such a product could not be stored in packaging without changes and mold, writes Moscow 24…

Earlier in TikTok, a video was published in which the grandmother of one of the users showed an order from McDonalds, allegedly made in 1996, – a hamburger and fries. She kept the products for 24 years in the original packaging and a simple box, while the food did not change much over such a period, but only dried out a little.

The expert said that this cannot be, since the hamburger contains components that are prone to spoilage.

“The process would have been obvious anyway. This does not mean that she was sold a plastic product at McDonalds. It can’t be. Most likely, some kind of manipulation was carried out with food, and then such a story came up, “added Bystrov.

He also said that in 20 years only potatoes could dry out, since during the cooking process they were immersed in oil and heat-treated at high temperatures. And the meat just wouldn’t dry out, as it has too much moisture. According to the expert, most likely, this hamburger was artificially dried in some kind of oven, and then simply wrapped again in the package.

McDonalds also commented on this video. The company said that the products could be preserved in this form only if they were previously dried.

Previously, a nutritionist said that fast food can be made safer on your own or you can transform a ready-made one. According to her, if you really want a burger, you can take whole grain bread, put there either a normal-quality cutlet or chicken or turkey meat and add more greens.