The strengthening of the ruble against the dollar is clearly facilitated by the lack of fresh near-sanction news and the persistence of high oil prices. This was announced to Izvestia by Vladimir Bragin, director for analysis of financial markets and macroeconomics of Alfa Capital Management Company on Monday, March 15th.

“The ruble rate again approached the $ 73 mark, which can now be conditionally called the lower limit of the range that has developed since the end of last year,” the expert said.

According to him, oil prices, if they do affect the strengthening of the ruble, “then not directly” – with a working budget rule, fluctuations in oil prices should not affect the ruble, but only accelerate the filling of the National Welfare Fund – companies.

Earlier on Monday, the dollar rate at the Moscow Exchange on March 15 fell below 73 rubles for the first time since December 17, 2020.

The euro fell to 87.07 rubles – it fell by almost 60 kopecks.

Earlier in the day, the cost of May futures for Brent crude rose 0.98% to $ 69.9 per barrel. April contracts for WTI fell by 1.01% – to $ 66.26 per barrel.

Against this background, the Russian stock market at the Moscow Exchange grew by 0.66% and reached 3562.69 points. The RTS index rose 0.67% to 1,529.62 points.