Top manager of the information and analytical center “Alpari” Andrey Loboda in a conversation with FAN commented on the initiative of the deputies on the additional indexation of pension payments in the Russian Federation.

According to the expert, the initiative of the head of the Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy Yaroslav Nilov, one of the authors of the bill, continues the course towards socializing the country’s economy. President Vladimir Putin set such a course several years ago. This is the way to a higher level of state responsibility for the fate of its citizens, the expert said.

Andrei Loboda emphasized that such assistance is especially relevant for vulnerable groups of the population. At the same time, the specialist stated, the funds will return to the economy, since pensioners will spend the received subsidies while inside their country.

A day earlier, the corresponding bill was submitted to the State Duma by deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party. If the document is adopted, then social pensions will be indexed annually from April 1. This will take into account the increase in the subsistence minimum of a pensioner over the past year. If the inflation rate of the previous 12 months exceeds the growth of the living wage of an elderly person for the same period, it is proposed to carry out another indexation of pensions from July 1.

By the way, in order to restore the economic activity of Russians, which has significantly decreased due to the coronavirus, in 2021, salaries must be raised by 60-70%, and pensions – up to 40% of salaries. The leading forecaster of the Russian Federation Alexander Shirov told about this in an interview with AiF.ru.