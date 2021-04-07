Fines for disembarking stowaway children from transport will stop resonant cases when conductors dropped them off in deserted places at late hours of the day, Ilya Zotov, a member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Transport of Russia, told Izvestia on Wednesday, April 7.

Earlier that day, the State Duma adopted amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which introduced fines for disembarking free riders under 16 years old from public transport, traveling unaccompanied by adults.

The imposed fines threaten for the forced disembarkation of a child who does not have a ticket or who cannot pay for the fare if he travels on a bus, trolleybus or tram alone. For the driver, the fine will be 5 thousand rubles. Controllers will be required to pay from 20 thousand to 30 thousand rubles.

Ilya Zotov recalled that on March 7, a law banning the disembarkation of children from public transport came into force.

“However, there was no administrative responsibility. As before, there were cases when, over the past two weeks, children were dropped from public transport, including in the Republic of Crimea. Because the drivers knew that no administrative responsibility could be applied to them, ”the specialist said.

At the same time, Zotov shared his fears that after the appearance of fines, drivers, in principle, will stop planting children who have no payment for public transport.

He noted that so far, at the regional level, no normative acts have been adopted that would establish a procedure for checking documents in children, and therefore transferring a child to parents if the child does not have money for a ticket.

“Until this procedure is adopted, children can essentially use free travel, ride a hare,” the expert concluded.

On March 1, it was reported that a conductor in the Kirov region dropped a 12-year-old girl from the bus, who did not have enough 1 ruble to pay for the fare. The schoolgirl was returning from sports, because of the frost, the girl’s mobile phone was discharged.