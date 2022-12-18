Setting up two-factor authentication and refusing to enter personal data will help Telegram users save their accounts. This was announced on Saturday, December 17, by the chief expert of Kaspersky Lab Sergey Golovanov.

Mass theft of accounts under the pretext of gifting Telegram Premium subscriptions are part of the mailings to various messengers, he said in an interview with “RIA News“.

Attackers distribute links to phishing pages or Telegram bots that trick people into logging in to messengers. After that, similar links are sent to all contacts of the hacked user.

According to Golovanov, this threatens to lose the account, compromise correspondence and further spread the threat.

To protect yourself from this, it is important not to enter an access code, set up two-factor authentication, do not follow unfamiliar links and do not enter confidential data, the expert concluded.

On the same day, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Russian Federation warned of mass theft of Telegram accounts. The department also noted that two-factor authentication will protect users from hacking.

On December 6, Vladimir Makarov, head of the information security audit department at T.Hunter, spoke about the new TgRAT virus in Telegram. The virus is capable of taking screenshots via Telegram, downloading files to the attacked host, and uploading data from the host to the command and control server.

Earlier, on November 25, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, chief specialist of the department of complex information security systems at Gazinformservice, said that phishing is the most popular type of fraud in Telegram. According to him, usually messages with a phishing link are distributed through private messages or a channel hijacked by scammers.