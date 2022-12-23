The “Council of Mothers and Wives” declares the active protection of the interests and rights of the participants in the special operation (SVO), as well as their relatives and friends. As Izvestia found out, the leaders of the union do not have children or husbands participating in the NWO. The executive secretary of the Union of Committees of Soldiers’ Mothers (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) Valentina Melnikova said that the organization’s goals are exclusively political.

The movement began to actively flicker in the public space in September 2022, immediately after partial mobilization was announced in Russia. In less than three months, the organization managed to gain almost 24 thousand subscribers in its Telegram channel, as well as participate in a couple of major scandals.

Melnikova noted that the videos filmed by the participants of the movement and published on the Internet raise questions. The union does not take real rational actions. For example, according to the expert, activists could apply directly to the governors of the regions for help.

“When I found out that they were connected with the Renaissance and the Volya party, their motives became clear – political PR, nothing more. Thus, playing on the grief and tears of real people, the organization tries to remind itself of itself. They took a burning informational occasion and parasitize on it. This parasitism, of course, offends. But we are now facing more important tasks, so we simply do not pay attention to all sorts of surrogate organizations,” said the human rights activist.

Lawyer of the “Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers” Alexander Latynin summarized that the “Council of Mothers and Wives” can be called scammers who are engaged in PR and making money.

