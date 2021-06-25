Dmitry Ryabinin, Director for Strategy and Development of Media Projects at Mail.ru Group, spoke about a way to protect a smartphone from breakdowns in the summer season.

According to him, currently there is an abnormally dangerous season for gadgets. In Russia, the number of calls to repair services has increased, while in the summer the situation will only get worse, the specialist said.

He explained that the remote mode of operation, which many switched to during the coronavirus pandemic, led to the fact that citizens began to use gadgets more actively, which could not but affect the performance of smartphones. In this case, the heat only exacerbates the situation.

Another unfavorable factor that increases the risk of phone breakage is the fact that Russians take equipment with them to the beach.

“One of the popular mistakes is to take equipment with you to the beach. There are several risk factors at once: water, direct sunlight and a banal threat of theft. Danger is also represented by dirt and sand, ”Ryabinin explained in an interview with radio Sputnik…

In order to protect the smartphone from damage and increase its life, the specialist recommends using a method that was often used to protect television remotes during the Soviet era. Thus, by wrapping the smartphone in a transparent plastic bag, users will be able to avoid unwanted damage to the equipment, the expert added.

On June 21, Sergey Kuzmenko, a senior specialist in testing digital products of Roskachestvo, spoke about the rules for handling a smartphone in the heat. So, the power adapter, charger and the phone itself during charging should not be exposed to prolonged exposure to sunlight, as this can lead to a short circuit, in extreme cases – to fire the device or adapter, he explained.