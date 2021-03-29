The United States’ sanctions threats on Nord Stream 2 have become a kind of psychological pressure on Germany and other European countries. This opinion in a conversation with RT Aleksandr Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

According to the expert, Washington does not have a clear plan of action now, but the stakes in this energy war are high. Kamkin considers the US indecision at the moment an attempt to “play on the nerves” of the Europeans.

“In my opinion, the Americans will impose restrictions on certain European and German companies. However, the first package of measures will most likely be demonstrative. The main question is whether the United States will go further, ”Kamkin explained.

He added that serious restrictions could be a real blow to German business. Kamkin also expressed confidence that the Europeans will not keep themselves waiting and will respond with mirror measures.

“And the Americans, of course, will stick a spoke in their wheels to the last,” the expert predicts.

Earlier, on March 26, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the disagreements between the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 project will not affect bilateral relations as a whole.

He also said that the United States had directly warned Germany about the sanctions, which may fall under the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2. Earlier, Blinken said that Washington is still against the construction of the gas pipeline.

On the same day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on Nord Stream 2. He added that Berlin’s position on the gas pipeline remains unchanged.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.