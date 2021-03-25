The gradual washing out of small denominations of coins from Russians will take place within 3-5 years, Sergey Elin, an expert on financial and legal security of the Moscow branch of Opory Rossii, suggested in an interview with Izvestia on March 25.

We are talking about penny denominations, which are practically not used anymore. Coins of a larger denomination will remain in circulation a little longer, but in the end they will also go out of circulation, the specialist believes.

The day before, on March 24, the Central Bank announced that in 2022 they planned to launch a pilot project to collect coins from Russians through special receivers.

“Coins are to some extent an anachronism. It is necessary either to reissue them with a different denomination, because the current denomination is simply outdated and does not fulfill its function, or to abandon them altogether, “said Sergei Elin.

Technologically, it will not be difficult to withdraw the coins. For this, operators will be attracted, and coins can be returned through special devices, the economist emphasized.

According to him, minting coins is more expensive than their face value. This is inconvenient and economically disadvantageous for the state.

The expert noted that the introduction of the electronic ruble, as an alternative to cash, would make it possible to pay, including offline.

Earlier, on March 25, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that online payments have become everyday life, and it is much easier to carry out various operations using them than in cash. Nabiullina also admitted that she cannot remember the last time she paid in cash.

Earlier, on March 16, Olga Skorobogatova, the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CB), said that the digital ruble would make it possible to trace all the stages of payments made from beginning to end. According to her, this is a completely different quality of payments from the point of view of the budgetary sphere and social payments.