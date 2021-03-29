Elimination of the consequences of the blocking of the Suez Canal will take about three months. This was announced on March 29 by Aleksey Bezborodov, transport expert, managing partner of Infra Projects.

He noted that there were no serious losses after the incident with the container ship, except for fuel costs and maintenance of seafarers. Bezborodov noted that it will take about three months to eliminate the consequences.

According to the expert, the situation in the Suez Canal did not affect the Russian economy.

“Excessive expenditures of enterprises on the economy cannot be transferred. Some enterprises will be unprofitable, but nothing will go anywhere, and nothing will change in five days and plus or minus two weeks, ”he is quoted as saying “RIA News” Bezborodova.

Earlier that day, it became known that the container ship Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal, had been run aground. How soon the movement along the waterway will be restored is still unknown.

Navigation on the Suez Canal is planned to resume after the container ship is sent for inspection.

The Ministry of Energy expects that the volume of cargo transportation through the Northern Sea Route (NSR) will acquire great potential after the situation with the blockage of the Suez Canal. The ministry also noted that the geographical position of Russia and the proximity to the NSR gives an advantage in the world energy market.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking traffic. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, attributed the incident to strong winds.

It was reported that there are more than 20 thousand heavy containers on board, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class: its length reaches 400 m, width – 59 m.