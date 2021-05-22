Unbelievably high interest rates on deposits and accounts offered by the bank, as well as a significant deterioration in the position of a financial institution in the credit rating may indicate the imminent termination of the bank’s activities. About this in an interview with the agency “Prime“Said the leading legal adviser of” KSK group “Irina Mikheeva.

According to the expert, the drop in the bank’s position in the credit rating indicates that the bank has problems with the main financial indicators.

According to the expert, it is also necessary to monitor the financial indicators of the bank, which are posted on the Central Bank’s website in the section “Directory of Credit Institutions”. For non-compliance with the standards, the bank’s license is revoked.

“Any problems with the withdrawal of cash at an ATM or bank cash desk, as well as delays in making payments are a clear sign of the bank’s financial problems,” warns Mikheeva.

If the bank published the rating before and suddenly stopped doing it, then this may mean that it does not want to advertise the fallen rating, the expert emphasized.

In addition, you should beware of incredibly high interest rates on deposits and accounts. This, according to the specialist, means that he wants to attract depositors’ money by any means. It should be alerted if the interest rate differs from the rate of the leading credit organizations, as well as if it is “accompanied by an attraction of unheard-of generosity in the form of expensive gifts,” the lawyer emphasized.

You can understand that the rate is too high by comparing it with the average rate offered by the Central Bank. As of April 2021, this is 4.71%. If the percentage is more than 8%, this is already suspicious.

