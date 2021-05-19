Irina Gritsenko, Chairman of the Board of the ANO Center for Conflict Resolution in Medicine, called the Russians the tests prescribed for “divorce for money” in private medical centers. She told the Prime agency that most of them can be made free of charge under the compulsory medical insurance policy.

Gritsenko recalled that for this you need to come to an appointment with a therapist in a district clinic with a list from a paid doctor and ask to schedule an examination.

So, according to the compulsory medical insurance policy, you can take for free: general and biochemical blood tests; studies of feces and urine; blood and lymph tests; tests for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis and other infections; hormonal research; coronavirus test; smears, scrapings of the skin; x-ray; Ultrasound; CT and MRI, as well as biopsies of internal organs and tissues.

The specialist explained that in addition to the federal list of studies on compulsory health insurance, there is also a regional one. Situations when private clinics accept only their own tests, in whole or in part, are illegal, added Gritsenko. “When you go to the operation, you can not only go through all the examinations before it under the compulsory medical insurance for free, but also get a free opinion from the district therapist, which is necessary for the operation, and come to a paid clinic with a full package of documents,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor spoke about the danger of “black mold” against the background of COVID-19. The department indicated that “black mold”, that is, mucormycosis, is not a separate disease and develops against the background of weakened immunity, including in those with coronavirus infection.