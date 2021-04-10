Oleg Kolobov, Deputy Head of Climate and Green Energy at the Center for Strategic Research, told Russians the real price of electricity. He declared RIA Newsthat the current level of electricity tariffs for the population is on average 30-50 percent lower than the economically justified one.

According to him, electricity prices are set for certain groups of consumers in the country below the economically justified level.

“The difference between the economically justified and the current level of electricity tariffs for the population in Russia is on average about 2-3 rubles per kilowatt-hour (depending on the use of a gas or electric stove). That is, the current levels of electricity tariffs for the population in Russia are on average 30-50 percent lower than economically justified, ”said Kolobov.

Kolobov noted that other consumers pay for the actual costs of electricity, as well as a premium that compensates for reduced tariffs for privileged categories of consumers and various investment programs in the power industry. He added that Moscow is one of the regions where the population pays for electricity at the rates as close as possible to economically feasible tariffs.

Earlier, the Russian authorities conceived the introduction of additional benefits for the poor for paying for electricity, the measure can be implemented by raising tariffs for high-income citizens. Currently, electricity tariffs for the population are regulated by the state, and resource suppliers cover their costs by increasing tariffs for businesses. The volume of such subsidies already amounts to 239 billion rubles a year.