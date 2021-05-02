Russian nutritionist Olga Lozovaya named the types of foods that will help the body stay toned and look younger. The interview with the expert is published by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Lozova advises eating whole grain foods, be it whole grain breads, whole grain cereals, or even popcorn. In addition, refined flour products should be avoided.

Also, the nutritionist pays special attention to the high protein content in the menu. To slow down the decline in muscle mass, you need to consume protein regularly. A daily serving of protein should be equal to 30 grams of chicken, fish, or beans.

She also refuted the myth that fat is the enemy of youth. On the contrary, she advised to eat fatty foods that promote weight loss. Among such foods, she singled out nuts, olives, avocados, ghee and fish. According to the expert, the body needs the right fats as a material to build new cells, and low-fat diets only accelerate aging.

Also, the diet should contain a lot of fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits.

Earlier, British systems biologist and longevity expert Andrew Steele revealed seven ways to slow down the aging process. Simple habits such as regular light exercise, healthy sleep, avoiding dietary supplements, and increasing the proportion of vegetables in your diet can help prolong life.