Ekaterina Kheifets, leading analyst of the “Economy and Social Development” direction of the Center for Social Development, in an interview with RIA News called the Russians a way to raise pensions without increasing taxes.

According to her, the introduction of a flexible rate of insurance premiums can contribute to raising pensions in Russia without increasing taxes on business. Such a transition will not overload business in a crisis, which in the long term will have a positive effect on the recovery of economic activity, the expert noted.

She also noted that such a decision will reduce the share of shadow employment and stimulate entrepreneurs to register employees within the framework of the procedure established by law.

The expert also opposed proposals related to raising taxes on businesses or canceling tax breaks for large companies, including mining companies.

According to the expert, the proposals to introduce a progressive scale of insurance premiums are also quite populist. So, at the moment, contributions to the FIU are 22 percent of the employee’s annual payroll. Of these, 6 percent are directed to the formation of the basic part of pensions, and 16 percent is the individual tariff, which is recorded on the individual personal account of the insured person. If a progressive scale of contributions is introduced in the future, Russians with higher wages will receive more rights, Kheifetz concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Just Russia faction in the State Duma, Sergei Mironov, described three ways to increase payments. We are talking about the redistribution of the budget so that they spend 2.5 times more on pensions, about reducing the expenses of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation and about increasing taxes for the rich. Mironov did not provide figures to substantiate his position. He began to speak about economic revolutions after merging with the For Truth and Patriots of Russia parties.