The results of the US Democratic Party in the midterm elections turned out to be better than expected, Michelle Watley, former director of work for African Americans in the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, shared her opinion on November 17.

“The Democrats held their own in the midterms, but they did it in spite of themselves. They are not strategic ideologists with a great approach to voters. They didn’t do a masterful job,” Whatley says, “RIA News“.

According to the expert, economic challenges, the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis in Ukraine and a significant increase in the number of votes of the country’s young population have played into the hands of the Democrats, as voters do not want a change of political leaders during a difficult situation.

Whatley added that the race of candidates for the Senate from the US state of Georgia will be a lesson for future politicians.

“The Georgia race will be an example of learning for future political lessons. This will be studied to assess political outreach, consultants and political culture,” she added.

According to Whatley, the Republican candidate Herschel Walker has a significant power that “in other parts of the country is not understood.”

In Georgia, to win, you need to overcome the threshold of 50% of the vote, but the candidates from the Republicans and Democrats failed to reach this indicator. The second round will make things easier for the candidates, as it will eliminate Libertarian Party candidate Chace Oliver.

Earlier, on Wednesday, November 16, the US Republican Party won the 218 seats needed to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress.

On the same day, it became known about the re-election of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell as the leader of the Republicans in the US Senate. He has led the Republican Party caucus in the Senate since 2007.

On November 13, the US Democratic Party received a minimal majority for a majority in the Senate. She got 50 places out of 100 possible. In the event of a tie in the voting, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast her vote. At the same time, the American leader said that the situation in the midterm elections is developing well.