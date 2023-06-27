Snakes can crawl to houses in New Moscow due to drought and heat, as they are looking for wet places. This was stated by the head of the biodiversity conservation department of the capital’s department of nature management and environmental protection Sergei Burmistrov on June 27.

“Snakes are basically active, and because of the drought and heat, they look for wet places. They can be found near the entrance, under the entrance, they can crawl under the foundation, where it is cool, or there is a reservoir, or [где] watered and puddles remain,” he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Burmistrov specified that the snakes come crawling to cool off and drink. At the same time, he pointed out that there are many appeals, but the capture is not carried out, since these are snakes. They, the specialist said, do not attack themselves if they are not touched.

A day earlier, on June 26, reports began to appear on social networks that since the beginning of June, cases of snake detection by local residents have become more frequent in Moscow and the region. It was noted that the most acute situation is observed in the settlement of Moskovsky, not far from the Vnukovo airport.

At the same time, Vladimir Pinaev, Associate Professor of the Department of Environmental Safety and Product Quality Management of the RUDN Institute of Ecology, said that the so-called invasion of snakes in Moscow and the Moscow Region could be due to a relatively warm spring this year, due to which the number of hatched and grown snakes could increase. In addition, as the environmentalist notes, it is always warmer in the city than outside the city, and snakes love to bask in the sun and places that heat up quickly.

On May 14, Ivan Romasov, a therapist at Invitro, said that when you meet a snake in nature, you need to freeze, then it will crawl away by itself. Proper clothing also plays an important role, it should be closed.