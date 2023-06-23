An attempt to export a batch of cesium-137 from Russia is regarded as the desire of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to arrange a provocation against the Russian Federation. Military expert Viktor Litovkin expressed this opinion on Friday, June 23.

“Why ours, because cesium can be used to determine whose it is, who developed it. Specialists will take this cesium for analysis and find out whose it is. Secondly, it is very expensive. Selling it is crazy money,” he said in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

The analyst admitted that provocations by Ukraine and its Western allies at some point could turn into real actions.

“It will be contamination of the area, contamination of water and air. But they don’t care what anyone gets. So they received shells with a uranium rod – it is clear that these shells will leave a trail behind them, and nothing will grow on this land, ”said Litovkin.

He added that they are still used, not sparing even their own population.

Earlier that day, the FSB reported that those suspected of trying to export cesium-137 from Russia to discredit the Russian Federation had been arrested.

Five people were detained, they were trying to take 1 kg of radioactive material out of the country. It is specified that members of an organized criminal group acted under the coordination of a citizen of Ukraine, reports R.T.

Cesium-137 was planned to be used abroad for staged scenes of the use of weapons of mass destruction in order to discredit Russia.

The detainees give confessions. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 220 (“Illegal handling of radioactive substances”) and Art. 30, art. 226.1 (“Preparation for the smuggling of radioactive substances”) of the Criminal Code of Russia, reports NSN.

The day before, on June 22, it became known that the FSB detained saboteurs of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Melitopol. The participants of the DRG planned to blow up the railway tracks at the time of the train with military equipment and cargo for the Russian army. The saboteurs were caught at the time of the removal of an improvised explosive device from the cache before it was laid on the railway tracks.

Criminal cases under Art. 205 (“Act of terrorism”) and Art. 205.1 (“Assistance to terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.