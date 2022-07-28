The complaints of Western countries about the food crisis are entirely the problem of those states that have imposed sanctions against Russia, not buying food and fertilizer from Moscow is also their decision, and blaming the Russian Federation for food shortages and crop failures is at least strange. Nikolai Vavilov, a specialist in the strategic research department at Total Research, told Izvestia about this on Thursday, July 28.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in the United States, responding to Washington’s accusations against Moscow of initiating a global food crisis, called for the removal of food supplies from sanctions. The diplomatic mission recalled that US congressmen Gregory Meeks and Michael McCall accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading “disinformation” about Moscow’s innocence in the food crisis.

“Conventionally, the accusations can be compared to the fact that the class declared a boycott to one student and does not understand why he does not talk to anyone, although communication is extremely important for everyone else,” Vavilov believes.

According to him, the policy of double standards, which the European Union also lives by, is openly traced here – if they have a need for some kind of resource, they weaken the sanctions on what they need.

Therefore, in theory, such a development of events can be expected in the case with fertilizers and food, he believes. However, the problem is different – that the sowing campaign has passed, and a sharp start of imports from Russia will not bring a serious change in yields, he pointed out.

“At the same time, in the coming months, food prices on the market could seriously increase if the harvests are really much lower than expected. This is all the more real because of the complete absence of fertilizers in the US and the closed factories for their production in Europe, where the heat has also mixed with supply problems. So the need may force the EU to remove some of the restrictions in this sector, ”the expert believes.

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) started working in Istanbul the day before. It is attended by delegations from Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, which must ensure the uninterrupted and safe transportation of ships with grain in the Black Sea. The center is coordinated by the United Nations (UN).

Last Wednesday, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrei Rudenko said that the output of the first ships with Ukrainian grain could begin in the near future.

On July 22, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the UN signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The document involves the involvement of the UN in the removal of restrictions on exports. On the same day, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement on the export of grain and the Ukrainian delegation with Turkey and the UN.

The document is valid for 120 days with the possibility of extension. Vessels entering Ukrainian ports will be commanded by Ukrainian pilots. The product deal in Istanbul does not involve military escort of ships.