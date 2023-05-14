Deliveries of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kyiv are aimed at escalating hostilities. This was announced on Saturday, May 13 “RIA News” Brigadier General of the Syrian army, retired Mohammed Abbas.

He commented on the statement of the British authorities on the transfer to the Ukrainian side of this type of missiles in export modification.

“This statement is aimed at escalating the confrontation and instilling in Ukraine the false idea that they (missiles – Ed.) can reach a range of 250 km, and, accordingly, that it can achieve victory and positive results in its counter-offensive, which is being promoted through the media,” he said.

The general added that by supplying weapons to the Ukrainian side, Western countries are trying to free the warehouses from obsolete weapons and equipment, as well as to increase the area of ​​hostilities and extend their duration.

Earlier in the day, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from Crimea, called for breaking diplomatic relations with the UK after British Storm Shadow missiles hit Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired two rockets at the territory of Lugansk on the evening of May 12, and the next day, Ukrainian militants launched another attack on the city with Anglo-French-made Storm Shadow rockets.

The attacking Su-24 aircraft and the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force covering it were then shot down by Russian fighters, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 13. At the same time, the Russian military department confirmed that during the strike, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used Anglo-French-made Storm Shadow missiles, the transfer of which to Kyiv on May 11 was reported to the British Ministry of Defense.

In April, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed that the Russian side had sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

On April 15, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia announced that it had received data on the supply of weapons to Ukraine from 25 states, 21 of which are NATO countries. It is also known that a number of countries not only pumped Kyiv with weapons, but also took an active part in the preparation of the Ukrainian army.

The West has stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.