The mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea could be provoked by the release of methane. This was announced on Tuesday, December 6, by a senior lecturer in the Department of Oceanology, Faculty of Geography, Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Sergei Mukhametov.

“As a result of various seismic movements, shocks, microcracks and faults appear, and natural gas comes out from the bottom. Natural gas is almost entirely methane. It is poorly soluble in water and rises to the surface,” the expert explained. “RIA News”.

According to him, seals could inhale methane, which subsequently destroyed the nervous system of animals. Mukhametov also called a chemical spill in Caspian waters unlikely, as other representatives of the marine fauna would have suffered in this case.

The interlocutor of the agency agreed with the conclusions of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Dagestan and the head of Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova that the Caspian seals most likely died due to hypoxia caused by natural gas emissions. However, the expert noted that the details of what happened are yet to be established.

On December 3, about 700 dead seals were found on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Dagestan, the next day this number increased to 2.5 thousand. Carcasses of animals were washed ashore in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala in the area from the oil depot to the mouth of the Sulak River.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the region added that this is the most massive death of the Caspian seal over the past 10 years.

Leading engineer of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution named after A.N. Severtsov of the Russian Academy of Sciences Dmitry Glazov told Izvestia that cases of mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea occur almost annually in the same period – in November-December. The expert pointed out the difficulty of identifying the cause of death due to the long search for dead animals.