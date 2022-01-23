When calling from unknown numbers, you should not enter into a conversation and pronounce separate phrases. Oleg Sedov, an expert at Rostelecom-Solar, spoke about this on January 23.

According to him, the conversation can be recorded for the implementation of criminal schemes. For example, large Russian banks have introduced technology to determine the identity of a client by voice.

“Scammers try to bypass it and make calls to record calls in order to then generate an audio recording for the bank. You can use it to confirm the identity of the client or confirm the transactions on the account, especially if these transactions seem suspicious, ”quotes Sedov“Russian newspaper“.

Voice recognition does not occur immediately, but during communication with the operator of the financial institution, which asks the bank’s client questions.

“It is better to answer in short phrases, even indistinct “yup”, avoiding the words “yes” and “no”, and call back the bank number indicated on the official website or card,” the specialist advised.

He noticed that scammers will try to force the speaker in the right way, and even introduce themselves.

“It is permissible to say this only if you are 100% sure that you are talking with your bank,” the expert added.

To minimize the risks of fraud, it is necessary to connect an SMS notification for account transactions, he concluded.

On January 21, it became known that a criminal case was opened in Murmansk on the fact of fraud against a local resident. A 32-year-old man lost about 1.5 million rubles.

According to the victim, he received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as a bank security officer. According to the attacker, someone allegedly tried to get a loan for a man. He convinced the man to issue a “counter” loan and transfer funds to a new account.