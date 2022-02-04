Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia and a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, on Friday, February 4, commented to Izvestia on the conclusion between Gazprom and the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) of an agreement for the sale of gas to China from the Russian Far East.

As the press service of the Russian company noted earlier on the same day, the contract assumes that after the project reaches its full capacity, the volume of deliveries will increase by 10 billion cubic meters. m, and in total will reach 48 billion cubic meters. m per year, including supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

According to Yushkov, it is assumed that gas supplies from the Far Eastern regions of Russia will be carried out through a branch of the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline. Currently, about 2 billion cubic meters are being pumped through the specified gas pipeline. m per year, and the capacity of the pipe is about 6 billion cubic meters. m per year, but it can be increased by building gas compressor stations above it.

At the moment, gas through this pipeline goes to Vladivostok from the Kirinskoye field. However, it is not very large in terms of reserves and can produce 5.5 billion cubic meters. m per year, and it turns out that it is not enough to cover the volume of contact with China by 10 billion cubic meters. m per year.

The expert admitted that for these purposes, Gazprom will develop the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field, which is expected to produce up to 21 billion cubic meters. m per year. However, in 2015, the United States imposed sanctions against it and American companies cannot supply autonomous production blocks for its development – robotic installations that are placed at the bottom of the well and produce themselves. They were used in the development of the Kirinskoye field.

Thus, according to Yushkov, Gazprom is currently drilling wells at the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field and preparing it for development.

“And Gazprom, apparently, assumes that as the gas pipeline is now being built in China from the Far East, as deliveries begin first at the expense of the Kirinskoye field, that by then it will find a solution how to produce gas at Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field and with the help of its gas will reach the same 10 billion cubic meters. m per year gas supplies annually to China. This is the main feature of this project,” he concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, said that Russian enterprises had prepared a gas contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters. m of fuel to China per year.

On January 25, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that negotiations on a new project for the supply of Russian gas to China from the Far East and Sakhalin had reached a degree of readiness. Most of the content of the final documents has been agreed upon, Denisov said.

The diplomat said that this route would allow diversifying fuel supplies, since at the moment hydrocarbons are delivered only through the territory of Mongolia.

On January 3, the British newspaper Daily Express claimed that Putin “outplayed” Europe by agreeing with China to increase gas supplies. As the author of the article pointed out, the agreement will double exports to China, up to 50 billion cubic meters will be transported annually. m of natural gas through the new large gas pipeline “Power of Siberia – 2”.

On December 14, CNPC signed an agreement with Gazprom on a significant increase in gas exports to China in November-December at a meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee.