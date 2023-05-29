From certain readings of the speedometer, namely the speed of 90-110 km / h, economical and optimal fuel consumption depends. Maxim Rakitin, an auto expert and editor-in-chief of the network automotive publication Quto, told about this on May 29 in an interview. Sputnik radio.

Usually, car manuals write how much gasoline a car needs when driving, but in reality these are just minimum consumption figures that will be obtained only under certain conditions. For example, when driving in the style of “gas to palace” (“gas to the floor.” – Ed.), there will be no gasoline savings at all, the auto expert noted.

“The main method of saving fuel is not to drive for no reason, not to press the “gas to the palace”, as many of our drivers love. Engineers have long calculated that at a speed of 90 to 110 km / h, the optimal consumption of gasoline is achieved, ”said Rakitin.

According to him, speeds below 90 km/h increase gas mileage, and speeds above 110 km/h “multiply increase” gas mileage. At the same time, the expert added, road signs on our highways tell the motorist at what speed to move in order to ensure economical fuel consumption.

Earlier, on May 25, it was reported that the Popular Front recorded an increase in fuel prices at gas stations in five regions, including the Sverdlovsk, Astrakhan, Tyumen, Orenburg regions and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (KChR). However, since the beginning of May, the cost of gasoline has also increased at gas stations in the Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Leningrad regions, as well as in the Far East.