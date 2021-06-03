The decision of the Russian Ministry of Finance to completely withdraw the funds of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) from dollar assets is political and was made against the background of mutual unfriendly steps with the West. This was announced to Izvestia by the associate professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko, commenting on the relevant decision of the department on Thursday, June 3.

Answering the question about how this decision could affect the Russian economy and the ruble exchange rate, he replied: “Nothing.” The expert added that the decision of the Ministry of Finance will not affect Forex either, since there is a “not very large” amount of funds from the NWF.

Domashchenko expressed the opinion that it was necessary to respond to the US sanctions on the new national debt of Russia, which will enter into force on June 14, 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the SPIEF that the department would change the structure of the NWF within a month, completely excluding the dollar from it. The fund also plans to reduce the share of the British pound.

Dollar assets are going to be offset by an increase in the share of gold, euro and yuan.

At the end of February, the Ministry of Finance announced changes in the structure of the NWF. Then, the Japanese yen with a share of 5% and the Chinese yuan with a share of 15% entered the regulatory currency structure of the fund. The shares of the US dollar and the euro decreased from 45% to 35%, while the share of the pounds sterling remained unchanged, remaining at the level of 10%.

In March, the Ministry of Finance announced that it would increase the volume of foreign currency purchases to 6.7 billion rubles a day from March 5 to April 6. The indicator was going to be increased by 2.8 times in comparison with the current one at that time. A total of 148.1 billion rubles were allocated for the purchase of foreign currency.

On April 15, the US Treasury introduced sanctions that prohibit US financial institutions from participating in the placement of new issues of Russian government bonds in rubles and other currencies, but do not impose restrictions on the purchase of Russian government debt in the secondary market. Restrictions will come into effect on June 14.