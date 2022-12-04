The decision of the G7 countries and Australia to impose a price ceiling on Russian oil will lead to a shortage of fuel in Ukraine, as well as skyrocketing prices for it. This was announced on Sunday, December 4, by the director of the Ukrainian consulting group “A-95” Sergey Kuyun.

“We were the first to feel these sanctions. The question is not even the price, but the availability of goods. Yes, we have the opportunity to bring, the main thing is that there is something. The question is not the price, but the absence of a shortage. We will get both a deficit and cosmic prices, ”he wrote on his Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

Kuyun also noted that in the next 2-3 months the European market will adapt to oil sanctions, which will have to go through a “period of turbulence.” At the same time, according to the expert, in the spring Ukraine went through a much more difficult stage of market recovery. Then the country had to replace 100% of the sources of supplies that were available before the conflict in Ukraine.

The G7 countries and Australia agreed on a ceiling price for Russian oil of $60 per barrel on December 2. The new policy went into effect on December 5th. Also, the member countries of the European Union reached an agreement on the marginal price for Russian energy resources.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on December 3 that the decision to set a price ceiling for Russian oil at $60 per barrel was not serious. The Ukrainian leader also added that the weak position taken by the European Union will eventually force the use of “stronger tools” to influence Russia.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.