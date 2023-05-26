From now on, all responsibility for the nuclear safety of the Republic of Belarus lies entirely with Russia and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestiya.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the President of Belarus that the transfer of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons to the territory of the country has already begun.

“Thus, we are implicitly hinting that Belarus has a“ nuclear umbrella ”. Because the threat to our nuclear arsenals falls under the foundations of state policy in the field of the use of nuclear weapons, with all the ensuing consequences,” explained Alexei Leonkov.

According to the expert, by doing so, Moscow gives Belarus’ western neighbor Poland a clear signal: we perceive any aggression against Belarus as a threat to our nuclear arsenal.

Aleksey Leonkov noted that Poland has recently been developing violent military activity: building new bases, warehouses, declaring that it is ready to host American tactical nuclear weapons, and increasing the number of armed forces.

“The troops that participated in the exercises on the territory of Poland leave military equipment and part of the military personnel, and Poland favors this. They believe that if they have a lot of weapons and military personnel, including from other countries, then they, having provoked an adventure and substituting their Western partners, will involve them in a military conflict with Russia. And they think that with a victorious result for themselves, that we will not dare to do what we periodically warn about. But they are wrong,” the expert added.

On May 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons from Russia to the territory of Belarus had already begun. On the same day, the heads of the military departments of the two states signed the documents necessary for this in Minsk.

