The head of the public system “Ensuring road safety” Konstantin Krokhmal called in an interview with Sputnik radio the actions that are prohibited from driving.

According to the expert, different factors can influence the driver and provoke an emergency situation on the road: a mobile phone, chewing gum, an interlocutor. So, you can get into an accident due to a snack while driving. “A huge number of so-called stupid, non-fatal accidents happen due to the fact that a person with a full mouth is distracted,” he said.

Fighting such distractions is necessary not with fines, but with information, the expert is sure. “We need to make the driver understand that it is easier to stop, turn on the emergency light, eat his sandwich and move on with a full stomach,” the specialist said.

At the same time, drinks can be consumed if certain conditions are met, the expert specified. “Another tip for those who love coffee: take a straw. This will allow drinking coffee and keeping track of the road, ”Krokhmal said.

Earlier, Anatoly Mironov, head of the branch of the Moscow bar association “Zashchita”, named actions that are prohibited in case of an accident. According to him, in no case should you allow the loss of common sense and actions caused by emotions. He also reminded the Russians that it is forbidden to run out of the car without activating the parking brake and turning on the alarm.