The erroneous position of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is to combine the oil and gas industries into a single statistical whole. This was stated in the publication “Vedomosti” Associate Professor of the Financial University under the Government of Russia Leonid Krutakov.

“The “survivor’s mistake” is the Ministry of Finance’s constant conflation of the oil and gas industry into the so-called “oil and gas.” The quotation marks here are not accidental. Oil and gas are completely different industries, with different taxation and different levels of “fulfillment of the revenue plan.” – wrote the economist.

In his opinion, in order to objectively assess the contribution to budget revenues of the oil and gas industries, it is necessary to take into account, in particular, 550 billion rubles. Mineral extraction tax on PJSC Gazprom, the decision to withdraw which was made after approval of the budget parameters. Because of them, gas fees this year will amount to 2.2 trillion rubles, or 68% of the plan, which is 1 trillion rubles. lower than planned according to the report of the Ministry of Finance 3.251 trillion rubles. As the expert noted, more than 30% of budget revenues come from combined contributions from the oil and gas industries. According to Krutakov, the Ministry of Finance for some reason underestimates the significance of these revenues.

“Oil revenues, on the contrary, can reach 6.8 trillion rubles. (according to the plan – 6.238 trillion rubles), which is more than three times more than gas taxes. If the Ministry of Finance’s overall estimates of “oil and gas” revenues to the budget exceed the plan and reach 9 trillion rubles, then it turns out that both the entire tax increase and the trillion “gas arrears” will be covered by a disproportionate increase in oil taxes,” Krutakov emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Ministry of Finance does not take into account in its statistics 3 trillion rubles, which, according to the Federal Tax Service, were provided by oil companies in addition to direct contributions to the budget. “These are regional growth programs and social payments, which are included in the growth statistics of non-oil taxes. And the Ministry of Finance also does not take these effects into account in its statistics,” Krutakov noted.