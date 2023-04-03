A new sim card can get to a new owner from the past along with spam and calls from creditors, in order to protect yourself, when buying a phone number, you need to find out from the telecom operator whether this number was previously used. This was announced on April 3 by the director of the Center for Legal Assistance to Citizens in the Digital Environment, Lyudmila Kurovskaya.

According to her, sometimes telecom operators return telephone numbers to circulation, this is not prohibited by law.

“A citizen may find out that he has acquired a phone number“ with history ”after receiving calls and messages from individuals or companies with whom he has never interacted before,” the specialist quotes TASS .

According to the law “On the Protection of Consumer Rights”, the contractor is obliged to provide the consumer with all the necessary information about his services, we are talking about the history of the phone number. If the operator refuses to disclose it, he violates the law, which gives the citizen the right to complain to Rospotrebnadzor.

She noted that if the previous subscriber has not logged out of his account in instant messengers, then the new one can start personal correspondence in them. The risks that the new owner of a sim card can gain access to his personal accounts are borne by its former owner, Kurovskaya emphasized.

“To prevent this from happening, it is necessary to update the credentials on the relevant resources and notify financial organizations about the change in the number,” the expert said.

At the end of March, Shamil Magomedov, head of the Department of Intelligent Information Security Systems of the Institute of Cybersecurity and Digital Technologies of the RTU MIREA, said that after buying a new smartphone, you need to make sure that it is original and turn off some functions. After checking the originality of the smartphone, the user can transfer the Google or Apple account from the old device.

Then you need to make sure that the transfer of contacts from the phone book, mobile application settings and other data from the old device was successful, and then set up security algorithms.

The first call on a cell phone took place on April 3, 1973, in 1991 the first SIM card was developed to identify subscribers.