If the charging cable does not charge the smartphone, then most likely the port is dirty. On Friday, May 12, he told “Gazeta.Ru” Gem4me Lead Technical Specialist Vahe Zakaryan.

“The charging port can just get clogged. And this happens very often, because the phone almost always has to be carried with you, which means that it can get clogged in a pocket of clothes or in a bag. Dust, small debris and even pet hair can clog the charging port, ”the expert said.

According to him, many people are unaware of the cause until the last moment, since the pollution of the port occurs gradually.

Zakarian said that you can clean the port yourself. You need to blow it with cold air, or clean it with a brush. If the cleaning did not work, then you should contact the service center, where they will do a better cleaning of the contacts, and the charging will work again.

The expert added that a similar situation could also arise due to the smartphone getting wet. In such a situation, the gadget needs to be dried, and then try to charge it again.

