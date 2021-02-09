The lockdown is annoying, there is no end in sight and people’s trust is falling. Anne Will wanted to know what measures need to be taken now.

The topic at “Anne Will” on Sunday in the First: Dwindling trust in Corona crisis management – what has to happen now?

New survey results from the University of Erfurt show: The population’s trust in the Corona policy has fallen from 60 to 40 percent

Health Minister Jens Spahn promises slow openings by the end of March.

Berlin – Is the population’s trust at stake? “Anne Wills” ARD-Talk is gaining momentum, among other things due to falling polls. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is also involved, but is only available for an interview – he apparently does not want to discuss.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Jens Spahn (CDU) – Federal Minister of Health, connected to the individual interview

Federal Minister of Health, connected to the individual interview Manuela Schwesig (SPD) – Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, switched on

Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, switched on Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) – Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag

Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag Sahra Wagenknecht (The Left) – Member of the Bundestag

Member of the Bundestag Cornelia Betsch – Professor of Health Communication at the University of Erfurt

Professor of Health Communication at the University of Erfurt Georg Mascolo – Head of the research cooperation between NDR, WDR and Süddeutscher Zeitung

But she comes before Spahn Professor for Health Communication at the University of Erfurt, Cornelia Betsch, has a say. Since March last year, she has been asking about the mood of the population regarding the corona situation. Betsch also has bad news: “The general psychological weather situation is worrying,” warns the psychologist. “We see less trust, increasing pandemic fatigue and a very high level of psychological stress. That together gives a certain explosive! “

Corona topic at “Anne Will”: “Confidence is falling among those who had supported the government’s measures”

Betsch sums up the dissatisfaction in numbers: “We saw that we started with 60 percent trust, and at the moment we’re at 40 percent,” she reports. But the large group of doubters was not made up of “lateral thinkers” or “corona deniers”. According to the professor, trust is sinking among those who have so far supported the government’s measures, and especially among those “who want to find out about vaccination”.

There was a first loss of confidence in the fall with the ban on accommodation, “the different regulations depending on the region were no longer comprehensible to the population,” said the professor. Even now, an increasing number of people feel that the “measures are not as effective”. A change of strategy is becoming more and more urgent, warns Betsch: “Every strategy has performed better than the current one.” Journalist Georg Mascolo speaks up and looks gloomy into the future: “We have reached a point where we cannot say whether we are have the worst behind us or possibly the worst still ahead of us! “

Sahra Wagenknecht criticizes Merkel’s Corona course with sharp words in “Anne Will”

Sahra Wagenknecht shoots directly in the direction of Angela Merkel’s government. It is “not responsible” that “entire industries are shut down” without precise data. From May to September, restaurant visitors and hairdressing customers had to register, according to Wagenknecht, but despite these surveys there is still no evidence that restaurants are “major drivers of pandemics”.

The same applies to daycare groups and retailers. The member of the Bundestag: “We have closed the retail trade, which means that we are relocating the business to Amazon, for example. In retail we don’t know how much transmission there was, but the Amazon logistics centers know that many of these were Corona hotspots. ”“ The question is, ”says Wagenknecht challengingly,“ whether what we are doing makes sense at all do. ”She is currently not alone with this view – even the Bavarian state government has issued similar warnings.

With so much government scolding, CDU parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus sees himself called on the scene and provocatively asks Wagenknecht which country, in their opinion, has done better. Wagenknecht throws in “France”, Anne Will adds “South Korea, Taiwan, Japan!”. Brinkhaus does not accept that, there is a consistent lockdown there – not transferable to Germany. Manuela Schwesig jumps to the side of the coalition partner and adds that the demography in Germany is special, “we have a particularly large number of old people”, so we have to be more careful.

Corona-Talk: Schwesig describes the situation on site at “Anne Will” – old people cry in the vaccination centers

Wagenknecht on the other hand, calls for a move away from a “rigid orientation towards incidence values” – these are complex numbers that also depend on how much is tested at all. In addition, the age of the infected is neglected too much. “Countries with higher incidences than Germany have lower death rates,” warns Wagenknecht, and says with regard to the vulnerable groups: “In Saxony it can be proven that there were the many commuters from the Czech Republic who worked in the Saxon nursing homes,” says the Member of the Bundestag, “that just shows that most people did not die because of indiscipline, but because of a lack of staff, because of cost savings, because of privatization.”

Spahn after “Will” appearance in the criticism: Does the minister avoid the confrontation?

Jens Spahn gets the floor and quickly makes it clear that he is following Angela Merkel’s motto from last week: All in all, everything went well with the vaccine acquisition. Schwesig sees it differently and later describes visibly moved: “Older people cry in the vaccination centers because they are happy that they are getting the vaccination, and beg that this might also work for other family members!”

Spahn, approached by Anne Will about the declining support in the population, who was “tired of pandemics”, issued a slogan for perseverance: “The virus is not tired, but starts up again with the mutations,” said the Minister of Health. “That’s why we mustn’t get tired.” At least he gives a prospect until the end of March. Spahn: “I don’t see that we won’t take a step for six weeks if the numbers keep developing like that.”

The appearance of the minister caused some displeasure – at least measured by the reactions in the social networks. Spiegel journalist Jonas Schaible accused Spahn of playing a “shell game” about incidence targets. Another user complained that Spahn was “without a plan or insight”. The format of the “one-on-one conversation” was also criticized: “The Minister of Health only makes one-on-one meetings. Like a private patient “, reprimanded a user. Tagesspiele author Thomas Trappe suspected that Spahn was avoiding constellations “in which he (and his press team) could not plan or foresee the choreography”.

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

When politicians no longer shy away from presenting contradicting arguments depending on the question and responding evasively, this is a sign that the situation is serious. There is currently a noticeable fear that worries those responsible: What if the mutations are faster than the vaccine and the virus is “smarter” than we are? What a plan B could look like, the talk provided only vague answers.