The announcement by Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Zebro that Warsaw may end EU contributions and veto decisions in Brussels are just empty threats. On Monday, December 13, Laurent Pech, an expert on EU legislation at the Middlesex University of London, told Izvestia about this.

“These are empty threats from a minister who does not speak on behalf of the entire government and who used to make empty threats just to be ignored by the Polish prime minister. Even if these threats were not empty, their continuation would be tantamount to an even greater violation of the EU treaties committed by the current Polish authorities. It would have been met with a large number of legal actions and financial sanctions from the union, ”he stressed.

At the same time, the expert noted that from a more pragmatic point of view, it is difficult to understand how blackmail by the Polish head of the Ministry of Justice should scare the EU, given that Poland is one of the largest net beneficiaries of EU funding.

On the eve of Zebro said that if the European Union decides to deprive Poland of funding and continues to put pressure on Poland in the issue of the rule of law, Warsaw should suspend EU membership fees, as well as begin to veto all decisions taken in Brussels.

According to him, such a step would be quite justified against the background of the fact that the EU illegally denies the republic funds from the general budget, in which it also invests.

On October 27, it became known that the European Union court imposed fines on Poland of € 1 million per day until the execution of the decision to abolish the disciplinary chamber for local judges. In turn, the Deputy Minister of Justice of the country Sebastian Caleta called such a decision usurpation and blackmail. According to him, this is the next stage of an operation designed to deprive Poland of influence on the structure of its own state.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Poland and the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, Mateusz Morawiecki, called the current dialogue with the EU a conversation with a pistol to his temple. In his opinion, if the European Commission wants to find a compromise, it should cancel the September decision on the collection of daily fines until Poland fulfills a number of judgments of the European Court related to its judicial reform.

On October 7, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that there was a discrepancy between the rule of the superiority of European law over the Polish provision of the constitution. The Council of Ministers of the country believes that the powers of the EU Court, which are to assert the supremacy of European law over the country’s constitution, have been exceeded. In turn, the European Commission has promised to defend the priority of EU norms.