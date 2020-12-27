A new strain of coronavirus previously identified in the UK is unlikely to cause more serious illness than previous strains. About this on Sunday, December 27, on the air of the TV channel CNN said Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases.

According to him, the rapid spread of infection in the United States is due to the fact that COVID-19 is an RNA virus and it constantly undergoes mutations.

“In most cases, mutations do not matter from a practical point of view. But from time to time in the course of observations, something is revealed that arouses suspicion or in fact indicates an increase in the infection rate, “the expert emphasized.

He also added that it is important to establish whether infection with the new strain causes more severe disease.

“The answer is that it probably isn’t,” Fauci said.

Earlier on Sunday, experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said the new strain of coronavirus can more easily enter children.

On the same day, Rospotrebnadzor announced the absence in Russia of the coronavirus strain detected in the UK.

A mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is 56% more infectious than the original, which in the future will lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

The UK’s Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats confirmed that the variant of the coronavirus identified in the country is spreading at a faster rate and requires even more caution from the population. While the new strain is tentatively estimated to be 70% more infectious than usual, there is nothing to suggest that it is more dangerous in terms of death or hospitalization.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.

