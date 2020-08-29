Complications can arise in the case of the massive introduction of microchips into the human brain, but there is nothing wrong with using such devices for medicinal purposes. About this TV channel “Star” said the doctor of the Center for Neurology Dr. Shakhnovich Pyotr Trukhanov, commenting on the development of the Neuralink company.

The specialist noted that “people tend to panic, but scientists bring progress to society.”

According to Trukhanov, the use of microchips will make it possible to better understand the work of the human brain and will make it possible to treat many diseases.

We will remind, earlier the American businessman Elon Musk stated that Neuralink was able to successfully implant the chips in pig brains and then extract them without harming the animals.

Experts believe that this innovation could be used in the future to combat epilepsy, paralysis and other brain disorders.