Microbiologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladislav Zhemchugov assessed the risk of transmission of the Nipah virus from person to person. In his opinion, the likelihood of contracting this infection is extremely low, reports Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Zhemchugov urged Russians not to be afraid of the Nipah virus, since it is low contagious or mildly infectious. Due to this feature, it is difficult to transmit from person to person. However, the mortality rate from infection with this virus is high: it reaches 75 percent, the microbiologist emphasized.

The expert added that in India they will search for sick animals on their own in order to destroy them. Thus, it will be possible to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as its mutation, which affects the ability to be transmitted from person to person.

Earlier, scientists at the National Institute of Virology of India for the first time recorded the Nipah virus (NiV) in bats. The virus, which is naturally detected in these animals, can cause a serious illness in humans, which is characterized by brain inflammation (encephalitis) or respiratory diseases.