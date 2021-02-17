The main infections with COVID-19 occur indoors, not outdoors. This was announced on Wednesday, February 17, by the scientific adviser to the British government, Mark Woolhouse.

“Evidence, including from March and April last year following the outbreak in Britain, shows that the virus is not spreading well enough in open areas. There is very, very little evidence that any cases of infection have occurred in Britain in the open air, ”- said the expert during his speech in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

In addition, the expert believes that the government needs to take this information into account when deciding on the timing of the exit from the social restrictions regime.

Earlier, on this day, a new mutation of the coronavirus infection was discovered in the UK, which has already spread to a total of 10 countries. The new version was named B1525. Experts from Edinburgh discovered it by sequencing samples from Denmark (35 cases), Great Britain (32), Nigeria (12), USA (7), France (5), Ghana (4), Canada (2), Australia (2) , Jordan (2) and Spain (1).

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. Studies have confirmed that this mutation spreads faster. According to the WHO, the British strain has already been recorded in more than 60 countries.